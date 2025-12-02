Advertise
Israel Prepares To Receive “Findings” From Red Cross

A Red Cross vehicle arrives at the site where Hamas operatives work on searching for bodies of the hostages in an area in Hamad City, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Israel is preparing to receive “findings” from Gaza, an Israeli security source said on Tuesday at about 1 p.m.

It is unclear if the remains belong to a hostage.

According to the sources, the body will soon be transferred to Israel.

The report was confirmed shortly later by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office. The statement said that the remains will be sent to Abu Kabir for identification.

“The authorities are in continuous contact with the families of the two deceased hostages,” the statement added.

Gazan media outlets claimed that Hamas found remains on Sunday during a search for hostages’ bodies.

The bodies of two hostages, Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, H’yd, and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, are still in Gaza, in blatant violation of the ceasefire stipulations.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

