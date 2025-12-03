Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FIRST IN DECADES: Israel and Lebanon Hold Diplomatic Talks As US Seeks To Salvage Ceasefire

Illustrative. UNIFIL and Lebanese army in Naqoura.

U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus on Wednesday held a high-level meeting on the implementation of the year-old ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon at the UN headquarters in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura.

The meeting came a day after Ortagus met with Israeli leaders on Tuesday, where she was shown unequivocal evidence of Hezbollah’s violations of the ceasefire and Lebanon’s unwillingness to remedy the situation.

In a rare move, Israel and Lebanon sent diplomatic representatives to the meeting, which was attended by Israeli, Lebanese, US, French, and UNIFIL officials. Former ambassador to the US Simon Karam headed Lebanon’s delegation, and Dr. Uri Resnick of the National Security Council headed Lebanon’s delegation.

The unusual move, the first diplomatic engagement between the two countries in decades, came in response to pressure placed on Lebanon and Israel by Ortagus, who urged the two countries to include civilian representatives in the talks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu”s office announced that Netanyahu was sending a representative to the talks in “a preliminary attempt to lay the groundwork for ties and economic cooperation between Israel and Lebanon.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israel to Impose NIS 10,000 Fines for Phone Use While Driving, Regev Warns: “We Will Confiscate Vehicles”

IDF Says It Can Absorb Thousands More Chareidim as Bitter Fight Over Conscription Law Intensifies

IDF Considering Major Gaza Offensive as U.S. Plan to Disarm Hamas Falters

Inside the IDF’s “Chareidi” Unit: Public Chillul Shabbos, Female Fitness Instructor

Melbourne Council Blocks Chanukah Menorah, Leaving Jewish Community Stunned and Outraged

Hamas Returns “Findings” Which May be Remains Of Hostage; Israel Working To Identify

Report: US Warns Iraq About Imminent Israeli Operation Against Hezbollah

Terrorist Who Injured IDF Soldier In Ramming Attack Is Eliminated

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 IDF Soldiers Injured In Stabbing Attack [Dramatic Footage]

“It’s A Disaster!”: President Trump Hits Second-Worst Second-Term Rating in Modern History