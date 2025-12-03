Shin Bet Foils Suicide Attack At Be’er Sheva Bus Station

The Shin Bet and Israel Police thwarted a terror attack against IDF soldiers in Be’er Sheva, a joint statement announced on Wednesday.

In the past month, a Bedouin-Israeli citizen from the Negev was arrested after plotting a terror attack against IDF soldiers at a bus station in Be’er Sheva.

The suspect, influenced by ISIS, had taken steps to manufacture explosives in order to carry out a suicide attack.

A search of his home uncovered documents with instructions for producing explosives and other devices.

At the conclusion of the joint investigation, the Southern District Prosecutor’s Office filed a serious indictment against the suspect, including charges of preparing to commit a terrorist act, receiving terrorist training, and multiple weapons offenses.

The statement described the case as a significant foiling of a planned attack and noted that it highlights ISIS’s influence in Israel, which has driven past deadly attacks.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)