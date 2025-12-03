President Herzog To Travel To NY For High-Level Meetings, Speaking At Yeshiva University And Other Events

President Isaac Herzog will depart Israel this Sunday, December 7, for a two-day visit to New York, during which he will engage with top American Jewish leaders, members of Congress, and senior figures from major U.S. academic institutions. He will return to Israel at the conclusion of the visit.

Herzog has been invited to deliver the keynote address at Yeshiva University’s annual celebration. During the ceremony, Yeshiva University will confer upon the President an honorary doctorate in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the Jewish people.

In addition, President Herzog will serve as guest of honor at the American Zionist Movement (AZM) conference, which convenes a wide spectrum of Zionist organizations from across the United States. His participation comes at a pivotal moment for American Jewry.

The President’s visit unfolds against the backdrop of a deeply troubling rise in antisemitic incidents across the United States — from both the far right and the far left — as well as heightened anxiety within New York’s Jewish community following the city’s recent mayoral election results. In his public remarks, Herzog is expected to address these challenges directly, emphasizing the need for unity, resilience, and strong partnerships between Israel and American Jewish communities.

Throughout the visit, Herzog will hold meetings with key opinion makers, Senators and members of Congress, and presidents of prominent U.S. universities, focusing on strengthening ties, combating antisemitism, and supporting Jewish life across North America.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)