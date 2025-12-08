Gaza Merchant Tycoon Kidnapped by Hamas, Forced to Pay Millions in Ransom Despite Supporting Them

A prominent Gaza businessman was abducted and forced to pay millions of shekels to Hamas for his release, according to a now-deleted Facebook post reviewed by Kan.

Fadi a-Dayeb—one of Gaza’s wealthiest merchants and a longtime importer of food, electronics, fuel, and telephones—was reportedly kidnapped by Hamas operatives and held until he paid a massive ransom. A Gazan source familiar with the affair told Kan that Hamas leaders routinely move funds abroad, saying, “Hamas transfers all its money to Turkey. They know it’s a safe place for their leadership—they’re basing their future there.”

Dayeb, a resident of Shajaiyah in eastern Gaza City, has continued to conduct business throughout the war by maintaining import channels from Israel, according to the report. But his wartime profits have fueled deep resentment among Gazans who say the merchant collaborated with Hamas’s economic system while ordinary civilians struggled to survive.

In an effort to restore his reputation and hedge for an uncertain post-war political landscape, Dayeb donated $200,000 to the heads of influential Gaza family clans. But the gesture backfired.

“The families are not ready to take the money because Fadi a-Dayeb is the reason for taking advantage of the difficult situation during the war,” a Gazan source told Kan. “He would import goods from Israelis, and Hamas would use him to impose taxes on people. He took advantage of the situation and did not stand on the side of the Gazans—he only stood on the side of Hamas and made millions.”

Residents quoted in the report described a deepening bitterness toward both Hamas and those who profited under its rule.

“People will never forget Hamas and the merchants who took advantage of them during the war,” one source said. “And they will never forget the thieves who stole from them during the war.”

