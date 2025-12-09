Advertise
Drama In Brussels: Great Synagogue Closed Due To Bomb Threat

Brussels' Grand Rabbi Albert Guigui speaks during a ceremony at Brussels' Great Synagogue on June 2, 2014, following the May 24, 2014 fatal shooting at the Jewish Museum in Brussels. (AFP Photo/Belga Photo/Laurie Dieffembaco)

Belgian security forces closed the Great Synagogue in central Brussels early Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was received, local media reported.

Brussels police set up security barriers and diverted traffic.

After no explosives or other suspicious objects were found in a search of the shul, the security barriers were removed, the police announced shortly after 9:30 a.m.

“We can confirm that a bomb threat was received shortly after 6 a.m., targeting the Great Synagogue,” Brussels police said. “The necessary measures were taken, and security barriers were erected.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

