Ticking Time Bomb: 60 Illegal Palestinians Arrested Near Bnei Brak

Israel Police

An operation by the Bnei Brak–Ramat Gan police station led to the arrest of 60 illegal Palestinians who were being transported on minibuses on Highway 4.

The arrests were made as part of a targeted operation by police, volunteers, and emergency response teams against the employment, transportation, and housing of illegal Palestinians.

During the operation, three minibuses were caught and stopped on Highway 4. The 60 illegal Palestinians on board were arrested with the three drivers (two from Kafr Qassem and one from Bnei Brak).

After being questioned, the drivers were released under restrictive conditions.

A traffic safety inspector examined the minibuses and found that two of them had safety defects. The two vehicles were taken off the road and banned from further travel.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

