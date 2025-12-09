Gafni Fumes: “A-G Is Blocking Funds For Yeshivos Unrelated To Draft”

Degel HaTorah chairman Moshe Gafni warned on Tuesday of a significant decrease in yeshiva funding this month, accusing the Attorney General’s legal advisers of blocking the use of funds that have already been legally approved by both the government and the Knesset.

Gafni said that the funding freeze affects recipients who have no connection whatsoever to the draft issue, calling the situation “an absurdity that will not continue.”

He explained that the funding cut does not apply to those obligated to enlist in the IDF but rather to older avreichim and foreign students who are legally entitled to receive support. He stressed that withholding funding from this population has no legal or moral basis.

Gafni attacked the Attorney General’s office: “This is an absurd situation in which the unelected officials in the Attorney General’s office are blocking the use of funds that were fully approved by the elected officials in the government and Knesset.”

He added that he has contacted the relevant officials and demanded immediate action on the matter.

Gafni clarified that his party will not let the issue pass quietly.

UT MK Uri Maklev is convening a party meeting on Wednesday before the opening of the Knesset session to discuss “the harassment by the Attorney General’s office against the yeshiva budget.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)