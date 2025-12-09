House, Knesset Speakers Launch Global Push to Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

In an unusually coordinated cross-parliamentary move, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and U.S. House Majority Leader Mike Johnson unveiled a new joint initiative aimed at mobilizing legislative leaders across the world to nominate President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

The announcement followed a meeting between the two lawmakers on Capitol Hill and comes on the eve of the Nobel Prize ceremony in Oslo, where Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado is set to receive this year’s Peace Prize. Her selection disappointed some on the right who had been hoping the committee would elevate Trump, pointing to his attempts to end the war in Gaza.

Ohana and Johnson, in a joint statement, argued that Trump is “eminently deserving” of a nomination next year, asserting that “throughout his years of public service, President Trump has carried the banner for peace, has been steadfast in his commitment to promoting dialogue, fostering dialogue, and has set an example of leadership on the international stage.”

The pair cited Trump’s 20-point plan to end the Gaza war, as well as his record of diplomatic deals and ceasefires while in office. The list included the Abraham Accords and U.S.-brokered agreements involving India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia.

“In accordance with the founding principles of the Nobel Peace Prize, we are united in our belief that nobody has advanced peace in 2025 more than President Trump,” they wrote, adding that “few, if any, have done more throughout history to advance the cause of peace.”

Whether the Nobel Committee, which operates independently and has often resisted overt political lobbying, will be swayed is another question entirely. But with the 2026 nomination window opening early next year, Ohana and Johnson appear intent on ensuring Trump’s name is on the global stage when it does.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)