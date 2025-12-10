Police Investigating: Man Killed In Car Explosion In Northern Israel

A man was killed on Wednesday in a car explosion on Route 73, near Nahalal, a moshav in northern Israel.

Firefighters, police officers, and MDA paramedics arrived at the scene following a report of a car that exploded and caught fire.

After the flames were extinguished, the lifeless body of a man was found inside the car, suffering from multi-system trauma.

The paramedics also examined the drivers of two cars who were nearby during the explosion. Baruch Hashem, they were unharmed and did not require medical treatment.

The police stated that initial findings from the field raise suspicion that the explosion was criminally motivated. Police investigators and sappers are working at the scene to examine the circumstances of the incident.

The police stated, “A report was received about a burning vehicle on Route 73 near Nahalal. Officers are on the scene together with rescue forces, and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation. Meanwhile, Route 73 has been closed to traffic in both directions, and officers are directing drivers to alternative routes.”

