Aerial Photos and List of Key Figures: “We Won’t Give Up Until Ran Is Brought To Kever Yisrael”

Israeli officials told Channel 12 News they were outraged by Islamic Jihad’s announcement on Tuesday claiming that the terror group had “handed over all hostages in its possession.”

Coordinator for Prisoners and Missing Persons Gal Hirsch sent intelligence findings to the mediators, including aerial photographs and names of parties who are likely aware of the location of the last slain hostage, Ran Gvili, H’yd, Ynet reported.

An Israeli source told Ynet, “There are members of Islamic Jihad who know where Ran is. Israel conveyed a firm message on the issue to senior mediators. Hirsch presented information during talks in Cairo last Thursday, and we will not give up until Ran is brought to Kever Yisrael.”

The source emphasized, “Ran’s return is not a tactical matter—it is highly significant for the implementation of the agreement—and that is how we see it, no less. Islamic Jihad’s claim is a lie. We view the announcement with severity and reject it firmly. This issue has far-reaching significance in the context of the signed deal. Hamas is obligated to return all fallen hostages, and the responsibility is theirs. We will not give up, we will not compromise, and we will not stop demanding his return.”

Reports also noted that the US is pressuring mediators to locate Gvili.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)