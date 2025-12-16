Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

DRAMA IN OLAM HATORAH: Yeshiva Bochur Arrested By IDF Police After Chanukah Candle Lighting

A dramatic incident shook the Olam HaTorah in Eretz Yisroel on Tuesday night, as a student of Yeshivas Rabbeinu Chaim Ozer in Bnei Brak was arrested beneath his home in Ramat Gan, shortly after lighting the Chanukah candles with his family.

The detainee has been identified as Yitzchak Revivo, a prominent yeshiva student of Yeshivas Rabbeinu Chaim Ozer. According to reports, the arrest is connected to his status as a “draft evader”, after he did not report to induction offices in accordance with the guidance of Gedolei Yisrael.

Approximately three weeks ago, military police attempted to arrest Revivo in a previous incident that sparked widespread outrage. At that time, hundreds of avreichim and bochurim from across the chareidi spectrum rushed to the scene after receiving a “black code” alert, protesting what they viewed as an outrageous attempt to arrest a ben Torah. The protesters physically blocked the arrest.

During that earlier confrontation, a military police vehicle was overturned. Police later arrested individuals involved in that incident.

The organization “Nosnim Gav” is currently handling the case, providing assistance to the bochur and his family. Attorney Shlomo Chadad has been made available to represent the detainee and is overseeing the legal proceedings.

It remains to be seen whether the latest arrest will trigger renewed demonstrations within the chareidi community.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Mamdani Hiring Virulently Anti-Israel Lawyer Who Defended Al-Qaeda Terrorist To Top City Hall Job

“Globalize The Intifada” Mamdani Goes To Ohel Of Lubavitcher Rebbe To Pay Respects To Sydney Terror Victims

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of Harav Yitzchok Abadi ZT”L

H’YD: Boris & Sofia Gurman, H”YD, Executed At Close Range After Act Of Heroism

H’YD: Edith Brutman Murdered In Chanukah Sydney Massacre

US Lubavitcher Bochur Critically Injured In Sydney Massacre

Video Shows Brave Couple Tackle And Briefly Disarm Sydney Terrorist Before Being Killed

Sydney Terrorists Trained In The Philippines Before Massacre

Lubavitch Bochurim Attacked on NYC Subway While Returning From Chanukah Mivtzoim [VIDEO]

Sydney Terrorist’s Mother Says Her Son Is “A Good Boy” After He Massacres Jews at Chanukah Event