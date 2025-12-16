DRAMA IN OLAM HATORAH: Yeshiva Bochur Arrested By IDF Police After Chanukah Candle Lighting

A dramatic incident shook the Olam HaTorah in Eretz Yisroel on Tuesday night, as a student of Yeshivas Rabbeinu Chaim Ozer in Bnei Brak was arrested beneath his home in Ramat Gan, shortly after lighting the Chanukah candles with his family.

The detainee has been identified as Yitzchak Revivo, a prominent yeshiva student of Yeshivas Rabbeinu Chaim Ozer. According to reports, the arrest is connected to his status as a “draft evader”, after he did not report to induction offices in accordance with the guidance of Gedolei Yisrael.

Approximately three weeks ago, military police attempted to arrest Revivo in a previous incident that sparked widespread outrage. At that time, hundreds of avreichim and bochurim from across the chareidi spectrum rushed to the scene after receiving a “black code” alert, protesting what they viewed as an outrageous attempt to arrest a ben Torah. The protesters physically blocked the arrest.

During that earlier confrontation, a military police vehicle was overturned. Police later arrested individuals involved in that incident.

The organization “Nosnim Gav” is currently handling the case, providing assistance to the bochur and his family. Attorney Shlomo Chadad has been made available to represent the detainee and is overseeing the legal proceedings.

It remains to be seen whether the latest arrest will trigger renewed demonstrations within the chareidi community.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)