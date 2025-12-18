Chareidi Protestors Pelt Bus Carrying IDF Soldiers With Stones Following Riot In Yerushalayim [VIDEO]

Advertise
Chareidi Protestors Pelt Bus Carrying IDF Soldiers With Stones Following Riot In Yerushalayim

The IDF condemned an incident in Jerusalem on Thursday in which civilians attacked and threw stones at a bus transporting IDF trainees and commanders from the Kfir Brigade.

The IDF said the bus was forced to stop after a group of civilians gathered around it and began throwing stones. Commanders disembarked in order to secure the vehicle and protect the soldiers until police arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers dispersed the crowd, after which the bus was able to continue on its route. No injuries were reported among the soldiers.

“The IDF strongly condemns any violence against its soldiers,” the military said.

Video footage shows a crowd of Chareidi men surrounding the bus and engaging in heated verbal confrontations with the soldiers inside and outside the vehicle. The IDF did not identify the individuals involved.

The incident came amid broader unrest in Jerusalem earlier in the day. A riot broke out in the city involving Chareidi demonstrators, during which at least 10 police officers were injured. Protesters threw stones at police and overturned a police vehicle during the riot, which was sparked by the arrest of 3 yeshiva bochurim.

Police have not released further details regarding arrests or potential charges related to either incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

