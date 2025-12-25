Abbas Openly Boasts: “We’re Loyal To Terrorists, Our ‘Righteous Ones'”

Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas proudly confirmed that the PA supports terrorists who murder and wound Jews, confirming Israeli media reports that the Authority’s so-called “reforms” are a front and terrorists continue to receive “pay to slay” payments via concealed channels.

Abbas issued a statement on Wednesday saying, “I affirm, with absolute clarity, that loyalty to the sacrifices of our righteous martyrs, our steadfast prisoners, our wounded, and their resilient families is a deeply rooted national and moral obligation.”

“This duty is not subject to political bargaining or exploitation, nor may it be used as a tool for incitement, division, or for undermining the legitimate institutions of our ‘national state.'”

In response, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar excoriated Abbas, writing, “Mahmoud Abbas admits that ‘loyalty’ to the sacrifices of Palestinian ‘martyrs,’ prisoners, and wounded (all terrorists), and their families is a ‘national Palestinian commitment.’”

“He did so while continuing to lie about ending the PA’s distorted policy of paying salaries to these despicable terrorists and their families. Instead of ending all payments, he’s disguising many of them as payments to pensioners and salaries of the PA Security Services.

“The international community must hold the PA accountable for “Pay for Slay!”

Abbas recently renewed his push for the release of arch-terrorist Marwan Barghouti, who is currently serving five consecutive life sentences plus 40 years for multiple terror attacks that murdered five Israelis and wounded dozens. Abbas said that the release of the mass murderer is a “top priority” for the PA.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)