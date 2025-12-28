Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

EXPOSED: Unearthed Footage Shows Australian PM Albanese Speaking at Free Palestine Rally Beside Hezbollah Flag

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s problems are growing after decades-old video resurfaced showing him addressing a radical pro-Palestine rally while standing just feet from a Hezbollah flag, reigniting questions about his past activism and complicating his government’s calls for national unity following the Bondi Beach terrorist attack.

The footage captures a younger Albanese speaking through a megaphone at a protest in Sydney’s Martin Place. Visible beside him is a yellow-and-green Hezbollah banner — representing a group formally listed as a terrorist organization in Australia — along with a sign reading, “Stop the Israeli Slaughter: Free Palestine Now.”

The controversy escalated during a radio interview on Sydney station 2GB, when host Susie Elelman confronted Albanese about the footage.

Asked whether the footage was authentic or whether it depicted someone else, Albanese said he had not seen the video and claimed he had “no idea” what Elelman was referring to. As the questioning continued, his tone grew visibly irritated.

“I’m not going to comment on something that you are not showing me, with respect,” Albanese snapped. “And if you were going to, it would have been normal to show someone.”

During the heated radio exchange, Albanese defended his record, insisting he has “consistently supported the state of Israel’s right to exist within secure borders” alongside a two-state solution. However, the interview ended abruptly after further questioning on national security issues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Russian Missile Explodes Near Active Matzah Bakery In Uman, No Injuries Reported

Midair Helicopter Collision in New Jersey Kills One, Critically Injures Another

Pottery Finds Near Mount Ararat Renew Interest in Possible Site of Noach’s Teiva

High Court’s Amit Tried To Thwart New Shin Bet Chief; Other Judges Overruled Him

🚨 DISTURBING POLICE BRUTALITY: Israeli Police Violently Choke Young Chareidi Teen At Protest [VIDEO FOOTAGE]

SEE THE FOOTAGE: Peleg Yerushalmi Protest Shuts Down Route 4 Near Bnei Brak; Light Rail Service Suspended In Petach Tikva

Iranian Hackers Claim Breach of Netanyahu Chief of Staff’s Phone, Threaten ‘Qatargate’ Exposé

REVEALED: Name Of Investigator In Netanyahu’s Cases Suspected Of Criminal Ties With Mafia Family

Shehecheyanu Recited As IDF Is Given World’s First Operational “Iron Beam” Laser Defense System

SHADY: Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Sudden Wealth Under Growing Scrutiny, Husband’s Firm Scrubs Names Amid Historic Fraud Scandal