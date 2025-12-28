EXPOSED: Unearthed Footage Shows Australian PM Albanese Speaking at Free Palestine Rally Beside Hezbollah Flag

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s problems are growing after decades-old video resurfaced showing him addressing a radical pro-Palestine rally while standing just feet from a Hezbollah flag, reigniting questions about his past activism and complicating his government’s calls for national unity following the Bondi Beach terrorist attack.

The footage captures a younger Albanese speaking through a megaphone at a protest in Sydney’s Martin Place. Visible beside him is a yellow-and-green Hezbollah banner — representing a group formally listed as a terrorist organization in Australia — along with a sign reading, “Stop the Israeli Slaughter: Free Palestine Now.”

The controversy escalated during a radio interview on Sydney station 2GB, when host Susie Elelman confronted Albanese about the footage.

Asked whether the footage was authentic or whether it depicted someone else, Albanese said he had not seen the video and claimed he had “no idea” what Elelman was referring to. As the questioning continued, his tone grew visibly irritated.

“I’m not going to comment on something that you are not showing me, with respect,” Albanese snapped. “And if you were going to, it would have been normal to show someone.”

During the heated radio exchange, Albanese defended his record, insisting he has “consistently supported the state of Israel’s right to exist within secure borders” alongside a two-state solution. However, the interview ended abruptly after further questioning on national security issues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)