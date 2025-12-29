WORRYING REPORT: Iran Developing Chemical and Biological Warheads for Ballistic Missiles

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is developing chemical and biological warheads for ballistic missiles, according to military sources cited by Iran International.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the IRGC’s Aerospace Force is pursuing the development of the unconventional warheads while simultaneously relocating missile launchers to eastern Iran.

In addition to work on the warheads themselves, the report said efforts are underway to adapt ballistic missiles to carry such payloads and to upgrade related command-and-control systems.

According to the sources, these activities have intensified in recent months amid growing concern in Tehran over the possibility of renewed confrontation with Israel and the United States.

According to Israeli intelligence assessments cited in the report, Iran is rebuilding its missile capabilities with increased urgency following the 12-day conflict in June. Israeli officials estimate that Iran’s missile stockpile declined from roughly 3,000 missiles before the war to about 1,500 afterward, while the number of missile launchers was reduced from approximately 400 to 200.

They added that postwar reconstruction efforts suggest a renewed and intensified focus on restoring and expanding Iran’s missile forces.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)