Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Crans-Montana Fire Claims Two Jewish Sisters; Israeli Teen Still Missing


The Jewish community in Lausanne announced on Sunday that Jewish sisters Alicia and Diana Gunst, a’h, 15 and 14, were killed in the fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort.

The sisters are of Italian Jewish origin.

Charlotte Niddam, a 15-year-old Israeli citizen who also holds French and British citizenship, is still unaccounted for. She was working at the resort as a babysitter.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that representatives of the embassy are monitoring developments and are in contact with local authorities and with the family.

Authorities have identified 24 of the 40 victims killed in the blaze.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨🚨 US SPECIAL FORCES CAPTURE VENEZUELAN DICTATOR NICOLAS MADURO IN STUNNING RAID

Somaliland Denies Refugee, Base Deal With Israel After Recognition Announcement

Behind the Scenes, Potential 2028 White House Contenders Make Early Moves

SHOCKING: Grok AI Declares Netanyahu A “War Criminal” – But Makes No Such Assertion About Iran’s Dictator

Israel’s First Birth of 2026 Recorded at Hadassah Mount Scopus in Jerusalem

🚨 “Locked & Loaded”: Trump Warns of U.S. Action as Iran Cracks Down on Protesters

STUPID HALL OF FAME: Trump Explains His High Aspirin Intake, Says He “Doesn’t Want Thick Blood Pouring Through My Heart”

Signers Admit They Were Misled As Baalei Batim Letter Threatening Torah Institutions Unravels

Jewish Community Attends Iranian Virtual Conference Honoring Qassem Soleimani On Sixth Anniversary of His Elimination

Eric Adams Warns Antisemitism Cannot Be Separated From Anti-Zionism in Final Report as Mayor