Crans-Montana Fire Claims Two Jewish Sisters; Israeli Teen Still Missing



The Jewish community in Lausanne announced on Sunday that Jewish sisters Alicia and Diana Gunst, a’h, 15 and 14, were killed in the fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort.

The sisters are of Italian Jewish origin.

Charlotte Niddam, a 15-year-old Israeli citizen who also holds French and British citizenship, is still unaccounted for. She was working at the resort as a babysitter.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that representatives of the embassy are monitoring developments and are in contact with local authorities and with the family.

Authorities have identified 24 of the 40 victims killed in the blaze.