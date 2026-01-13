🚨 DEVELOPING: Near Modi’in Illit: Yeshiva Bochur Swept Away in Flash Flood; Major Search Effort Underway

There is grave concern for the life of a yeshiva bochur who was swept away Tuesday afternoon in the Modi’in Stream near the city of Modi’in Illit. Large forces of Fire and Rescue, together with the elite Lahava special rescue unit, were dispatched to the scene following reports that two yeshiva bochurim became trapped in powerful floodwaters after the recent heavy rains.

According to the initial report received by Fire and Rescue dispatchers, the two yeshiva bochurim were caught in a sudden flash flood along the streambed. One of the bochurim managed, after great effort, to escape the rushing waters and reach the riverbank safely. He told rescue forces, “My friend tried to get out of the stream like I did, but he was unsuccessful.”

Firefighters from the Binyamin District immediately began extensive searches along the banks of the stream and within the water at all accessible points. Due to the challenging terrain and the strength of the current, additional forces from the Judea and Samaria District were called in to assist.

In addition, the Lahava unit — the national special rescue unit of Fire and Rescue Services — is operating at the scene with specialized equipment for rescues in fast-flowing water, as efforts continue in a race against time to locate the missing yeshiva bochur.

A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue Services in the Judea and Samaria District said, “Firefighters are scanning the streambed at this time. We are working with all available resources and with utmost urgency to locate the missing yeshiva bochur.”

