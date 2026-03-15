ISRAEL WAR TOLL RISES: 3,195 Hospitalized Since War Began, 108 Injured In Past 24 Hours

Israel’s Health Ministry reported that 108 people were taken to hospitals across the country over the past 24 hours as a result of the ongoing war with Iran.

According to the ministry, two of the injured are in moderate condition, while 96 are listed in good condition. Nine additional individuals were treated for anxiety.

Officials did not provide a detailed breakdown of the causes of the injuries. Some of the cases may have been sustained while people were attempting to reach shelters during missile alerts rather than as a direct result of missile fire from Iran or rocket attacks from Lebanon.

The ministry also reported that since the start of the war on February 28, a total of 3,195 people have been admitted to hospitals across Israel, including both civilians and soldiers.

Of those, 81 individuals remain hospitalized.

Among those still receiving treatment, one person is listed in critical condition, nine are in serious condition, ten are in moderate condition, and 60 are in good condition.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)