WATCH: HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau: “Do Not Participate In Hafganos”

Ahead of the Fifth Annual Chinuch Conference of the Ha’azinu Center, set to take place this Thursday, Rosh Yeshiva and Torah leader HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau addressed the growing unrest surrounding the draft, offering firm direction to mechanchim, mashgichim, and yeshiva bochurim.

In a question-and-answer session released ahead of the conference, Rav Landau was asked about the mounting pressure and confusion among bochurim amid reports of harsh government decrees targeting yeshiva students.

Addressing the seriousness of the situation, Rav Landau stated that “the harsh decrees, the decree of the draft, are not a simple matter,” and stressed that the gedolei hador are “making every effort” to ensure the best possible outcome.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

When asked how bochurim can strengthen themselves and avoid anxiety, Rav Landau responded sharply and unequivocally. He warned against those he described as agitators, saying that there are individuals who go out and hold protests, which he characterized as deeply harmful. Rav Landau instructed clearly: “Do not participate in protests.”

Rav Landau emphasized that the responsibility of mashgichim and mechanchim is to reassure bochurim that they are not alone and that their situation is being addressed at the highest levels. He underscored that the matter “occupies the elders of the generation greatly,” and that they are exerting themselves fully on behalf of the yeshiva world.

In especially strong language, Rav Landau added that there are those who “disrupt with protests and other nonsense,” reiterating once again that participation in such actions is forbidden. Instead, bochurim should be told that the gedolei hador care deeply for them, are fully engaged, and are doing everything within their power.

Rav Landau concluded with a message of emunah, expressing hope that, with Hashem’s help, the efforts of the elders of the generation will succeed, and reminding all that “everything is in the hands of Heaven.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)