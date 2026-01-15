Channel 14 Poll Reveals Dramatic Shift Within the Left Bloc as Likud Holds Firm at the Top

A new mandates poll published Thursday evening on Channel 14’s main news edition presents an updated snapshot of Israel’s political landscape and public preferences for prime minister, if elections were held today.

According to the poll, Likud remains the largest party by a wide margin, holding steady with 35 seats. Naftali Bennett’s party, however, shows a notable decline, dropping to 11 seats after polling at 13 just one week ago.

Parallel to Bennett’s drop, the Democrats party led by Yair Golan emerges as the week’s biggest gainer, surging to 11 seats — an increase of three mandates compared to the previous poll. Shas and United Torah Judaism both remain stable with 11 seats each, matching Bennett’s current standing.

Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Lieberman, rises by one seat to reach 10 mandates. Otzma Yehudit receives 7 seats, while the Yashar party led by Gadi Eisenkot drops by two seats, falling to just 6.

Ra’am also stands at 6 seats. Hadash-Ta’al and Yesh Atid each receive 5 seats. Religious Zionism barely crosses the electoral threshold with 4 seats, closing out the list of parties that make it into the Knesset. Blue and White (2.8%) and Balad (2.1%) fail to pass the threshold and would not enter the Knesset.

In the bloc breakdown, the right-wing bloc stands at a commanding 66 seats. The left-wing bloc drops by one seat and stands at 43 mandates. The Arab parties together receive 11 seats.

On the question of suitability for prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu leads decisively with 53%. He is followed by Naftali Bennett at 19%, Gadi Eisenkot at 11%, Yair Lapid at 9%, Avigdor Lieberman at 6%, and Benny Gantz trailing with just 2%.

