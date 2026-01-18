Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Government Tells High Court It Lacks Authority to Mandate State Inquiry Into October 7 Failures

ZAKA workers put the body of a Hamas terrorist into a body bag on Kibbutz Be'eri, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP/Baz Ratner)

The government has formally argued that the High Court of Justice does not have the authority to compel the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught, asserting that Israeli law grants that power exclusively to the government itself.

In a response filed to petitions seeking a court order mandating a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 7 catastrophe, the government contends that the 1969 Law for Commissions of Inquiry clearly assigns the authority to establish such inquiries solely to the government — and not to the courts or any other body.

The filing was submitted in response to petitions brought before the High Court of Justice, which has been asked by petitioners to intervene and require the government to launch Israel’s highest-level investigative mechanism into the events surrounding the invasion and massacres carried out by Hamas on October 7.

As part of its argument, the government cited a 2021 High Court ruling to bolster its position. That earlier decision related to petitions requesting that the court order the government to establish a state commission of inquiry into the so-called Submarine Affair — a major corruption scandal involving allegations of bribery tied to Israel’s multibillion-shekel procurement of naval vessels from German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp. In that case, the High Court declined to compel the government to form a commission.

On November 19, the High Court issued a conditional order demanding that the government explain why it has not yet established a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 events. Such commissions are widely regarded as Israel’s most powerful investigative bodies, with broad subpoena powers and public legitimacy.

The government’s response maintains that while the court may review the legality of government decisions, it cannot override explicit statutory authority that reserves the creation of state commissions of inquiry to the executive branch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

REPORT: Israeli and Arab Pressure Helped Dissuade Trump From Striking Iran At Last Moment

Want To Become A Member Of Trump’s Gaza “Board Of Peace”? That Will Cost You $1 Billion

WOAH! Cabinet Ministers Blame Jared Kushner for Turkish, Qatari Presence on Gaza Oversight Board

IRANIAN PRESIDENT WARNS: Any Attack On Khamenei Would Trigger ‘Full-Scale War With the Iranian Nation’

🚨 SHOCKING: Three Chareidim Arrested in Dramatic Shin Bet Raids Targeting Iran Spying Operations

Neo-Nazi Teen Accused of Targeting Synagogues Stockpiled Weapons, Praised Mass Murderers

Chareidi Leaders Visit Bochurim in Military Prison, Decry “Imprisonment for Limud Torah”

Israel Kills Senior Hamas, Islamic Jihad Commanders After Ceasefire Breach

BLOODBATH: Clandestine Doctors’ Network Says Iran Crackdown Killed More Than 16,500

Attorney General Pam Bondi Says DOJ Will Seek Death Penalty In Killing Of Israeli Embassy Staffers