And the winner is… It could be you just as much as anyone else.

Jewelry, furniture, trips, cash. Things you wish you had. Things you’d never allow yourself to buy.

The KSH Auction is packed with everything you can dream of, and more.

Every ticket gives you a chance at winning the unforgettable.

But look a little closer.

Every ticket is also food on a table.

Every entry helps cover tuition, medical care, or a wedding that would otherwise feel impossible.

Who said you need to choose between giving and getting? Our auction lets you do both!

Look through our book and enter to win your dreams.

And while you’re at it, a family in Yerushalayim gets stability, dignity, and relief they desperately need.

Enter the auction today.

Win the unexplainable. Give families the unimaginable.

Because a thousand words won’t come close to what this moment creates.

Get your tickets now – click here.