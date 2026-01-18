WOAH! Cabinet Ministers Blame Jared Kushner for Turkish, Qatari Presence on Gaza Oversight Board

Several members of Israel’s security cabinet have privately placed blame on Jared Kushner for the controversial composition of the Executive Board of the Gaza Board of Peace, which includes representatives from Turkey and Qatar — countries Israel strongly opposes having any role in Gaza’s future governance.

According to remarks made during a closed cabinet discussion on Sunday, ministers alleged that Kushner was “taking revenge” on Israel over its refusal to reopen the Rafah Crossing, and that his regional relationships played a decisive role in shaping the board’s structure.

Participants in the discussion said Kushner previously “derailed” Israel’s 2020 sovereignty declaration and continues to create obstacles due to what they described as close political and economic ties with Arab leaders across the region.

Despite the criticism, Israeli officials emphasized that Israel continues to maintain routine and effective working relations with the Trump administration. In a prior cabinet session, one minister was quoted as saying Kushner harbors “fantasies about world peace” that do not necessarily align with Israel’s strategic or security interests.

Cabinet members also addressed media claims that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office was attempting to deflect responsibility by directing Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to raise the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Officials said the move was instead a deliberate effort to manage the dispute methodically and reduce escalation.

According to the discussion, the decision was to “lower the level” of engagement — keeping talks between Sa’ar and Rubio rather than turning the issue into a direct confrontation between Netanyahu and Donald Trump. The cabinet agreed to firmly oppose Turkish or Qatari representation in any body tasked with managing Gaza and to continue reassessing the situation over the next two weeks.

Israeli officials stressed that the dispute is not centered on the idea of a Palestinian civilian administration in Gaza, but rather on who would be involved in overseeing or accompanying such a body. Particular concern was raised over Turkey’s role.

The possible inclusion of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as a central figure was described as crossing a red line. Officials said Ankara is not viewed in Jerusalem as neutral or legitimate for involvement in Gaza’s management, citing Turkey’s political and ideological ties with Hamas.

