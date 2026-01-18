A father of 15, drowning in debt, now needs to marry off 3 children.

Three Wedding Invitations – One Overwhelmed Father.

In a small, old 40-square-meter apartment in Yerushalayim, lives R’ Yosef Kornblit – a true Yirei Shamayim, a father of 15 children, raising each one with love, simplicity, and deep Emunah.

Eight are already married.

Now – three more children got engaged, one after the other.

The first wedding is just three weeks away.

—

On the table lie three wedding invitations.

But no way to make them happen.

Three chuppahs.

Three beautiful simchos.

But the burden is too much to carry.

R’ Yosef is already drowning in overwhelming debt.

Even the most basic wedding expenses –

the simplest hall, basic meals, modest clothing – are completely out of reach.

This isn’t about extras.

It’s not about flowers or music. – It’s about making a chuppah possible – with dignity.

—

The zechus – is yours.

Three children waiting to be walked to the chuppah.

Three homes waiting to be built.

And one broken father, unable to do it alone.

Now is the time to step in.

To be part of not one – but three Hachnasas Kallahs.

💔 The pain is real.

🕒 The time is short.

💎 The mitzvah – eternal.

Be there for this family.

Donate now