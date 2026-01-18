Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

A father of 15, drowning in debt, now needs to marry off 3 children.

Communicated Content

 

Three Wedding Invitations – One Overwhelmed Father.

In a small, old 40-square-meter apartment in Yerushalayim, lives R’ Yosef Kornblit – a true Yirei Shamayim, a father of 15 children, raising each one with love, simplicity, and deep Emunah.

 

Eight are already married.  

Now – three more children got engaged, one after the other.  

The first wedding is just three weeks away.

 

 

On the table lie three wedding invitations.  

But no way to make them happen.

 

Three chuppahs.  

Three beautiful simchos.  

But the burden is too much to carry.

 

R’ Yosef is already drowning in overwhelming debt.  

Even the most basic wedding expenses –  

the simplest hall, basic meals, modest clothing – are completely out of reach.

 

This isn’t about extras.  

It’s not about flowers or music. – It’s about making a chuppah possible – with dignity.

 

The zechus – is yours.

Three children waiting to be walked to the chuppah.  

Three homes waiting to be built.  

And one broken father, unable to do it alone.

Now is the time to step in.

To be part of not one – but three Hachnasas Kallahs.

 

💔 The pain is real.  

🕒 The time is short.  

💎 The mitzvah – eternal.

 

Be there for this family.

 

Donate now

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Chareidi Leaders Visit Bochurim in Military Prison, Decry “Imprisonment for Limud Torah”

Israel Kills Senior Hamas, Islamic Jihad Commanders After Ceasefire Breach

BLOODBATH: Clandestine Doctors’ Network Says Iran Crackdown Killed More Than 16,500

University of Michigan Welcomes Elie Kligman, First Orthodox Jew to Play Division I College Baseball

TRAGEDY: Jewish Pastry Chef Killed in Freak Accident While Baking Challah at Kosher Bakery in Florida

Yarden Bibas Marks His Son Kfir’s Would-Be Third Birthday With Heartbreaking Post

Three Patients Dead, Including Two Infants, as 15,000 NYC Nurses Remain on Strike

“This Is Our Show”: Trump Team Freezes Furious Netanyahu Out of Gaza Endgame

US Officials Admit Israel Was Not Notified About Turkey, Qatar Joining Gaza Board of Peace

TERRORIST TAKEN OUT: US Military Eliminates Terrorist Leader Linked To American Deaths In Syria