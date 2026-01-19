“We Hired A Chareidi Adviser To Explain How They Think, In The Sense Of ‘Know Your Enemy’”

Ayelet Hashachar Seidof, the chairwoman of the “Mothers at the Front” group who admitted that her organization served as a “poison machine” against the Chareidi public, also revealed that the group worked with a Chareidi adviser who helped them “create conflict and fragment Chareidi society.”

In a recording revealed by Channel 14, Seidof is heard saying that she recruited a “liberal” Chareidi advisor for her nefarious goals.

“I didn’t know how the Chareidim operate,” she said. “In fact, I have an expert on Chareidi affairs who’s been with us since day one—a liberal Chareidi guy—and before every move we make, he explains how the Chareidim will perceive it.”

“And I have to say that in 99% of the cases I guessed wrong. I don’t know how Chareidim operate. With Bibists—I know how they think. Chareidim, no. And when we take action, there’s the matter of ‘know your enemy’—that’s why I sought help from a Chareidi expert.”

According to the report, the “Mothers at the Front” organization raised close to one million shekels from the public over the past two years to funds its activities.

Channel 14 previously reported that the Mothers at the Front organization also recruited other Chareidi agents, sending them into shuls in Chareidi communities to distribute propaganda and put up posters.

Beyond the internal conflicts it tried to create, the organization also worked to belittle Gedolei HaDor.

