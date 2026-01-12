Deri: “All The Money Behind Campaign Against Draft Law Comes From Kaplan!”

Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri on Monday launched a fierce attack on the left-wing protest movement in response to footage broadcast on Channel 14 showing a left-wing activist openly admitting to her efforts to create chaos within the Chareidi public as part of the effort to bring down the Netanyahu government.

The video shows Ayelet Hashachar Seidof, the chairwoman of the group “Mothers at the Front,” identified with the Kaplan protests, admitting—in her own words—to operating a “poison machine” in order to divide and destroy the Chareidi public from within.

She says, “One of the things we put on the table in order to win was to divide Chareidi society. Look today at the conflicts among them. This didn’t happen on its own—two years of work by the poison machine, behind the scenes, and many coordinated actions.”

“The poison machine worked overtime in the shuls of Gur, Shas, and Chabad and created divisions between Chassidish groups for the first time in the State of Israel. This didn’t happen on its own—we worked at it. One of our goals was to create chaos within Chareidi society.”

Deri responded, “We knew this, but this is clear proof—all the big money comes from Kaplan. The same money that funds the signs and ads against the so-called ‘evasion law’ is the money that funds the pashkevilim (posters) in Chareidi neighborhoods about the ‘danger of conscription’ and the ‘destroyers of the Olam HaTorah.’ The goal is one—to dismantle the government and the right-wing bloc.

“The goal of the Kaplan activists and Bennett’s people is clear. They are trying to infiltrate our community—albeit on the margins—through people with recognizable faces and names. They go to the homes of Gedolei Yisrael, record them, sow division, and cause a Chillul Hashem.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)