Harav Landau: “Ignore The Decrees And Immerse Yourselves In Limmud Torah”

Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, delivered a clear message to bnei yeshivos during a shiur at the Mishkanot HaTorah Yeshiva in Bnei Brak on Wednesday on how to deal with the decrees against the Torah and lomdei Torah.

“All kinds of things and talk are happening; a large part of the talk is against the Torah and against lomdei Torah—various decrees and schemes, rachmanah litzlan,” the Rosh Yeshivah said.

“The only way to deal with all of this is to ignore them and their noise and engage in limmud Torah b’iyun and immersion, with all one’s kochos and at all times.”

HaRav Landau added that the bnei yeshivos should use their natural curiosity “only for divrei Torah” and stressed that “only in this way will everything happening outside not succeed in penetrating us, and no power in the world will be able to overcome us.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)