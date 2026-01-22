Advertise
Suspect Sets Israeli Police Officers On Fire, 1 Seriously Injured

Illustrative. Police spokesperson

A suspect poured gasoline on three police officers, setting them on fire, at a gas station in northern Israel, leaving one moderately to seriously injured and two mildly injured.

The disturbing incident occurred after the suspect threatened to harm himself and police were called to the scene, near a shopping complex in Kiryat Bialik. As the officers tried to calm the suspect, he poured gasoline on one of them and set him on fire.

The officer suffered serious burns, and two officers who rushed to his aid were lightly injured. MDA paramedics administered emergency medical treatment and evacuated them to Ramban Hospital in Haifa.

The police stated, “During the handling of the incident, the suspect threw flammable material at the officers, managed to set one officer on fire, and two other officers who tried to help him were also injured. After a brief pursuit by foot, the suspect, 33, a resident of Kiryat Motzkin, was arrested. The police will request to extend his detention in court in accordance with the needs of the investigation and its findings.”

A spokesperson from Rambam Hospital stated, “A man suffering from burns from an incident that happened in the Krayot was evacuated to the trauma room. He arrived conscious and is being treated for his injuries.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

