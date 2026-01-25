Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“Qatar’s Lobbyist:” Israel Is Furious At Witkoff Over Pressure to Open Rafah

Illustrative. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with Prime Minister Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting on October 9, 2025. (Maayan Toaf/GPO)

Israeli officials are fuming at U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s pressure on Israel to reopen the Rafah crossing before the return of Ran Gvili, H’yd, the last remaining hostage in Gaza, accusing him of promoting Qatari interests at Israel’s expense, Ynet reported.

An Israeli official slammed Witkoff in a conversation with Ynet, saying, “Witkoff has become a lobbyist for Qatar’s interests. He pushed to bring our major rival, Turkey, to the border. The clock is ticking toward a confrontation with Turkey, which would pose a real danger to our security.”

According to a Kan News report, Israeli officials were blindsided by the announcement on Thursday about the reopening of the Rafah crossing. Following the surprise announcement.

The Gvili family issued a statement on Motzei Shabbos saying, “President Trump himself said in Davos that Hamas knows exactly where our son is. We don’t understand why pressure is being placed on Israel instead of on Hamas, which is violating the agreement and refusing to return the last hostage. We ask that the prime minister make clear to the US envoys that anyone who truly seeks to advance the rehabilitation of Gaza and peace in the Middle East must, first and foremost, bring Rani home.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with US envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Motzei Shabbos to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

Israel’s security cabinet is set to meet Sunday to discuss the crossing’s opening and review Iranian developments.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

30,000 Dead in Iran in 2 Days: “Where’s The Outrage? Where Are The Protests In Western Capitals?”

GAZA: IDF Kills Two Teenage Terror Operatives Planting Explosives Near Israeli Troops

“I’M NOT ALLOWED TO TALK ABOUT IT”: Trump Says Secret “Discombobulator” Weapon Helped Capture Maduro

MINNESOTA MAYHEM: ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Man As Protests Erupt; National Guard Activated

Khamenei Moved To Underground Bunker; His Son Takes Over His Role

IRGC Commander Warns U.S. His Force Has Its ‘Finger On The Trigger’

BD”E: Petirah Of Harav Yaakov Yosef Rottenberg Zt”l, Kosoner Rebbe of 9th Ave. in Boro Park

READ THE DRAMATIC DETAILS: Inside Israel’s Covert Operation to Recover Oron Shaul Hy”d From Gaza

Qatar-Donated Air Force One Expected to Be Delivered to Trump by Summer 2026

Iran Denies Trump Claim US Pressure Stopped Execution of 800 Protesters