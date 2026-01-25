“Qatar’s Lobbyist:” Israel Is Furious At Witkoff Over Pressure to Open Rafah

Israeli officials are fuming at U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s pressure on Israel to reopen the Rafah crossing before the return of Ran Gvili, H’yd, the last remaining hostage in Gaza, accusing him of promoting Qatari interests at Israel’s expense, Ynet reported.

An Israeli official slammed Witkoff in a conversation with Ynet, saying, “Witkoff has become a lobbyist for Qatar’s interests. He pushed to bring our major rival, Turkey, to the border. The clock is ticking toward a confrontation with Turkey, which would pose a real danger to our security.”

According to a Kan News report, Israeli officials were blindsided by the announcement on Thursday about the reopening of the Rafah crossing. Following the surprise announcement.

The Gvili family issued a statement on Motzei Shabbos saying, “President Trump himself said in Davos that Hamas knows exactly where our son is. We don’t understand why pressure is being placed on Israel instead of on Hamas, which is violating the agreement and refusing to return the last hostage. We ask that the prime minister make clear to the US envoys that anyone who truly seeks to advance the rehabilitation of Gaza and peace in the Middle East must, first and foremost, bring Rani home.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with US envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Motzei Shabbos to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

Israel’s security cabinet is set to meet Sunday to discuss the crossing’s opening and review Iranian developments.

