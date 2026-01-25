“Murderous Drivers:” In Dramatic Directive, Satmar Rebbe Bans Chassidim From Protests In Israel

The Satmar Rebbe issued a dramatic and unprecedented directive on Motzei Shabbos to all his chassidim in Israel—banning them from protests following the recent killings of two young bochurim, Yosef Eisenthal, z’l, and Naftali Tzvi Kramer, z’l, by Israeli bus drivers during or after protests.

During a chizzuk talk by the Rebbe at his vacation spot in Palm Springs, California, the Rebbe addressed the tangible danger facing participants in the protests, saying that the reality on the ground has become so dangerous as to pose a real threat to life. He emphasized that the foremost responsibility is to preserve human life and that there is no heter for putting yeshiva bochurim and avreichim in situations that could end in disaster.

The Rebbe cried out, “They are mamash being mafkir Jewish neshamos. There are murderous Arabs and Zionists. This must be heard throughout all of Eretz Yisrael, to all our people. No bochur from our community is permitted to participate in these demonstrations.”

The Rebbe asked that his words be published everywhere there is a Satmar community. “We have a yeshiva in Jerusalem, and we have a kollel in Jerusalem, in Bnei Brak and in Beit Shemesh,” he said. “I’m speaking to speak to all the bochurim of our yeshivas. It is forbidden for any bochur to participate in protests and block roads. This is an extraordinarily dangerous thing.”

The Rebbe cited the Gemara from Masechtas Chullin, ‘חמירא סכנתא מאיסורא’ (Danger is more severe than a prohibition), noting that this was also the opinion of his uncle, the Divrei Yoel, zt”l.

“Whoever knew my uncle and the way he led the struggle against the Zionists knew that despite all the sharpness, he knew it was dangerous,” he said. “All our people are forbidden to take part in demonstrations.”

