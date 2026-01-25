Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hope & Understanding: A Shared Space for Those with Ties to Iran

Communicated Content

Come together for a meaningful conversation and emotional support, as we discuss the conflict in Iran and our concerns for loved ones living there.

Event Details

Monday, January 26, 2026
8:30pm

Panelists

Rabbi Eliyahu Hakakian
Rabbi Eliyahu Hakakian is a leading figure in the Baltimore Jewish community, serving as the Rav of Congregation Ahavat Shalom, a center for Sephardic and Iranian heritage. He is also a long-time educator at Ner Israel Rabbinical College, where he directs the program for Iranian students, mentoring them in bridging their traditions with the yeshiva world.

Dr. Norman Blumenthal
Director of Trauma Services,
Ohel Zachter Family National Trauma Center

Moderator

David Mandel
CEO, Ohel

Registration

Link to Register

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

IDF Commander: Country Preparing For U.S. Strike On Iran To Trigger Retaliation Against Israel

“He’s Using Me”: Jewish Leaders Slam NYC Mayor Mamdani’s Planned Visit To Holocaust Survivor

IRAN STRIKE COMING? Israel Warns Foreign Airlines About Possible Airspace Closure This Coming Weekend

First Hearing Of Leftists Vs. Ben-Gvir Over Police Investigator Protected By A-G

At Least 5 Jews Were Murdered During Protests On Streets of Tehran

“Murderous Drivers:” In Dramatic Directive, Satmar Rebbe Bans Chassidim From Protests In Israel

30,000 Dead in Iran in 2 Days: “Where’s The Outrage? Where Are The Protests In Western Capitals?”

“Qatar’s Lobbyist:” Israel Is Furious At Witkoff Over Pressure to Open Rafah

GAZA: IDF Kills Two Teenage Terror Operatives Planting Explosives Near Israeli Troops

“I’M NOT ALLOWED TO TALK ABOUT IT”: Trump Says Secret “Discombobulator” Weapon Helped Capture Maduro