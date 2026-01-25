Hope & Understanding: A Shared Space for Those with Ties to Iran

Come together for a meaningful conversation and emotional support, as we discuss the conflict in Iran and our concerns for loved ones living there.



Event Details



Monday, January 26, 2026

8:30pm



Panelists



Rabbi Eliyahu Hakakian

Rabbi Eliyahu Hakakian is a leading figure in the Baltimore Jewish community, serving as the Rav of Congregation Ahavat Shalom, a center for Sephardic and Iranian heritage. He is also a long-time educator at Ner Israel Rabbinical College, where he directs the program for Iranian students, mentoring them in bridging their traditions with the yeshiva world.



Dr. Norman Blumenthal

Director of Trauma Services,

Ohel Zachter Family National Trauma Center



Moderator



David Mandel

CEO, Ohel



Registration



