“They Attacked My Father & My 3-Yr.-Old!” Minister Slams Left For Hypocrisy After Activist Blocks Aharon Barak’s Car

A heated confrontation erupted overnight Wednesday in the Knesset after Labor MK Naama Lazimi demanded that coalition members condemn right-wing activist Mordechai David, who blocked the car of former Supreme Court president Aharon Barak in Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred as Barak left the “First Liberal Congress” organized by the left-wing provocative Movement for Quality Government, which is responsible for the vast majority of the endless petitions to the Supreme Court against government decisions and religious rights. During his speech, Barak, who is the man behind the unchecked powers of the Israeli judiciary system, claimed that Israel’s democracy is being crushed, Netanyahu rules Israel with an iron fist, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin is attempting to manipulate the judicial system for narrow political needs. Barak also slammed Chareidim for not serving in the army and decried the “erosion of values” in Israel, claiming that “our Arab citizens…are discriminated against and exposed to violence that the police, for some reason, fail to eradicate.”

As he blocked Barak’s car, David declared, “The dark dictator Aharon Barak is being blocked for the sake of Israeli democracy.”

Shas MK Yaakov Margi slammed Lazimi, saying, “Don’t ask me to condemn him. Have you forgotten your own barbaric behavior over the past three years on Israel’s roads?” he said, referring to the countless provocations and blocking of highways carried out by anti-government protesters.

Minister Yitzchak Wasserlauf responded to Lazimi with particular fury, revealing a series of disturbing attacks by leftists against him and his family members, including his elderly father and three-year-old son.

“You’re driven by politics!” Wasserlauf cried out. “I was taking my father to the hospital when he was suffering from a heart attack, before he passed away, and protesters blocked the road. We begged them, ‘Clear the way.’ They recognized me and pounced on the car instead of allowing us to pass. Where were you then? You scoffed at us.”

“One of the protesters came to the emergency room and shouted at my father, ‘You should be ashamed to have such a son,’ while my father was connected to machines. I asked my father to calm down, but he couldn’t and shouted at him. And the protester continued to yell at him!”

“Protesters lay in wait for my wife and children when I wasn’t home and poured a bucket of water on her. A neighbor shouted at her, ‘We won’t let you enter the bomb shelter.’Where were you then?!” Wasserlauf cried.

“I’m a public figure, and I’ll deal with abuse. But does a three-year-old child have to hear people shout at him, ‘Your father is a terrorist?’ Where were you then?”

He added, “They blocked cars, the Ayalon Highway, and when I approached Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and told her that there was selective enforcement, the opposition laughed at me. You want condemnation? No problem. But let’s go back three years and condemn that as well. Also the attack on my family. Are you capable of condemning someone who isn’t from your clique?”

“On the contrary, let’s stop all this poison. But either you condemn everything, or admit there is a double standard. There are no citizens who are more equal than others,” he emphasized.

Following the incident with Barak, the Movement for Quality Government filed a complaint with the police against David, and the police opened an investigation.

Labor MK and Reform Rabbi Gilad Kariv also sent a letter to the police chief, demanding action against David.

The video below shows David blocking Barak’s car.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)