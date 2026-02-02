Kav Halacha Network’s Kollel Celebrates Semicha Siyum in Yerushalayim [PHOTOS]

In a truly inspiring display of commitment to Torah learning, the Kav Halacha Kollel, located in Ramat Eshkol, Yerushalayim, recently marked the completion of Hilchos Nidda by its Avreichim. The event, a Semicha Siyum, was a powerful night of chizuk that highlighted the Kollel’s critical mission: preparing the next generation of highly qualified Rabbanim and community leaders. Avreichim in the chaburah include those from Lakewood, Brooklyn, Far Rockaway and RBS.

One of the projects of the Kav Halcha Network worldwide, the Kollel has a strong emphasis on practical Halacha -learning from active Poskim. This unique focus includes bringing in leading Rabbanim and experts in various fields to perfectly equip the Avreichim to become truly excellent and competent leaders for Klal Yisrael in the near future.

The evening’s significance was underscored by the distinguished Rabbanim who personally tested the graduates. After being thoroughly tested within the Kollel by the Roshei Kollel, Harav Shimon Sofer and Harav Matis Zelman, the Avreichim faced rigorous tests from senior Poskim, Harav Pinchas Breur Shlit”a, Harav Bentzion Wosner Shlit”a, and Harav Asher Weiss Shlit”a. Each also gave hadracha and lessons in practical Psak.

Harav Asher Weiss also graced the Siyum with a powerful address focused on the crucial importance of training future Rabbanim and addressed the urgent need facing Klal Yisrael. Harav Weiss noted that while the Jewish population is growing at a rapid pace, the number of new, qualified Rabbanim, who trianedn and learned with shimush l’maaseh, available to guide them is simply not keeping up.

He was profoundly impressed after speaking with the Avreichim, commenting on how well they knew the Halachos and their clear competence to hopefully take on vital leadership roles one day.

The evening concluded on a high note as Harav Weiss personally presented the Avreichim with plaque of recognition and divrei hadracha from Rav Shimon Sofer. Rav Sofer who serves as the Rosh Kollel also is a director of the Kav Halcha Network which with over 100 Rabbonim worldwide answers hundreds of shailos each day on its flagship hotline. From his in the trenches experience he shared chizuk as they continue their learning in other areas of Halacha, ensuring they are fully qualified to become the exceptional leaders that our generation desperately needs. This siyum marked a momentous occasion and plan are underway to open avenues of limud and shimush for others in Lakewood and with virtual chaburos as well as encouraged by the Gedolai HaPoskim.

