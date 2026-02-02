Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

France Issues “Complicity In Genocide” Warrants Against Franco-Israeli Activists Over Gaza Aid Blockade

French judicial authorities have issued arrest warrants for two Franco-Israeli activists on suspicion of “complicity in genocide,” a move that could set a legal precedent by treating the obstruction of humanitarian aid as a potential international crime.

The warrants — issued in July last year — target Nili Kupfer-Naouri, associated with the group Israel Is Forever, and Rachel Touitou of the group Tsav 9, the source said, confirming a report first published by French media and relayed by Agence France-Presse. The warrants summon the two to appear before an investigating magistrate but do not call for their detention.

According to investigators, Kupfer-Naouri and Touitou are suspected of attempting to block humanitarian aid convoys bound for Gaza between January and November 2024, and again in May 2025, at the Nitzana Border Crossing and Kerem Shalom Border Crossing. Prosecutors are examining whether those actions amount to complicity in genocide, as well as “public provocation for genocide,” the source said.

Lawyers for the non-governmental organizations that filed the complaint last year say the case marks the first time a national jurisdiction has considered the deliberate obstruction of humanitarian aid as potential complicity in genocide. The complaints were submitted by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, Al-Haq, and Al-Mezan. Israel has designated Al-Haq a terrorist organization.

Kupfer-Naouri’s attorney, Olivier Pardo, rejected the accusations, describing the actions as peaceful demonstrations aimed at highlighting the diversion of aid by Hamas. Pardo said Kupfer-Naouri, who was in Israel at the time, was prepared to cooperate with French investigators from there.

In a social media post, Touitou, 34, wrote that if “peacefully demonstrating with an Israeli flag against a terrorist organization seizing humanitarian aid” constitutes a crime, “then there is no need to look down on the mullahs — France is Iran!”

In an interview with The News website, Kupfer-Naouri, 50, denounced the investigation as “antisemitic madness.”

A separate source close to the case said French authorities are considering issuing warrants for roughly 10 additional individuals in connection with the alleged aid obstruction.

The case unfolds amid a growing number of Gaza-related legal actions in French courts. Separate complaints have been filed alleging war crimes over the deaths of Franco-Palestinian children in Israeli strikes, against two Franco-Israeli soldiers who participated in military operations in Gaza, and over the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack itself.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

U.S. And Iran To Meet Friday In Turkey In Last-Ditch Attempt To Avoid All-Out War

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Germany, The Bad Guy In Both World Wars, Wants To Develop Its Own Nuclear Weapons

Demand: Disqualify ‘Democrats’ Candidate Who Called to “Halt Chareidi Birth Rates”

Israel Police Arrest Mayor For Allegedly Stealing Millions From Wartime Donations

Trump Envoy Witkoff Set To Arrive In Israel As US-Iran Talks Loom

Haaretz To Compensate Jewish Shepherd From The Shomron

Antisemitism in France: Windows of Chabad School in Paris Smashed, Sign Ripped Off

Yair Lapid Denies Report Of Secret Meeting With Senior Qatari Officials, Then Backtracks

JUDICIAL ACTIVISM: Supreme Court Issues Conditional Order Against Army Radio’s Closure

Military Police Raid Yeshiva Bochur’s Home In Or Yehuda; Protesters Prevent The Arrest