After Contracting Measles: Jerusalem Baby Evacuated in Critical Condition

Illustrative. United Hatzalah.

United Hatzalah volunteers carried out resuscitation efforts on a one-year-old baby who lost consciousness at his home in the Shmuel HaNavi neighborhood in Jerusalem early Wednesday morning.

Hatzalah volunteers Pini Weiss and Mordechai Greifer said, “When we arrived, we were handed an approximately one-year-old baby who wasn’t breathing and had no pulse after, according to family members, he did not wake up from his sleep.”

“Together with MDA EMTs and paramedics, we immediately began advanced resuscitation, including chest compressions and ventilation. While resuscitation continued, he was evacuated in critical condition by an MDA intensive care unit ambulance to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital in the city.”

“We were told that the baby did not wake up from his sleep after having contracted measles a few days earlier,” Yechiel Stern and Ariel Drai, United Hatzalah emergency medical responders, said. “United Hatzalah resilience teams operated at the scene due to the nature of the incident.”

United Hatzalah volunteers noted a concerning rise in the number of children in Chareidi neighborhoods nationwide who have reached life-threatening conditions due to measles, with several tragic cases resulting in death.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

