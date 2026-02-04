Severe Ceasefire Violation: IDF Reservist Seriously Wounded By Terrorist Gunfire

An IDF reserve officer was seriously wounded by terrorist gunfire near the Yellow Line in northern Gaza overnight Tuesday.

“Immediately after the shooting, tanks fired at the terrorists, and at the same time airstrikes were launched in the area,” the IDF spokesperson stated. “This constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

The officer was evacuated to the hospital, and his family was notified.

The incident occurred overnight Wednesday during an operational mission by the Alexandroni Brigade (3rd Brigade).

The incident comes after a series of similar incidents in the area. On Monday, troops from the Alexandroni Brigade opened fire and killed four terrorists who were advancing toward their position in a manner that posed an immediate threat.

A similar incident occurred on Sunday, when combat soldiers from the 7th Armored Brigade operating in southern Gaza identified several terrorists approaching their position and opened fire, killing one of them.

About three weeks ago an IDF combat team from the 7th Brigade eliminated six Hamas terrorists who were detected west of Rafah, beyond the Yellow Line—an incident the IDF described at the time as a serious breach of the ceasefire.

According to the IDF, the incident unfolded after six armed terrorists were identified in the western Rafah area. Following searches in the area, an exchange of fire took place, during which the 7th Brigade’s combat team killed all six terrorists.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)