Rosh Yeshiva & Talmidim From Shilo Are Arrested After Being Attacked By Arabs

A Rosh Yeshivah from the community of Shilo in the Binyamin region and three of his talmidim were arrested on Wednesday by police in northern Israel.

According to a report by the Honenu legal aid organization, the arrests were carried out shortly after the group was attacked by Arabs from the area.

The incident took place during a trip by the yeshiva students, most of whom are minors. According to the organization, at a certain point a group of Arab students arrived and began attacking the talmidim and a violent brawl ensued.

However, when police forces arrived at the scene, the officers chose to arrest three of the talmidim who had been attacked.

Attorney Nati Rom is providing legal assistance to the detainees on behalf of the Honenu organization.

Rom said, “These are minor yeshiva students who were on a school trip in the north. At some point, a group of Arabs attacked the students. The police officers who arrived at the scene chose to violently arrest three of the students. When the Rosh Yeshiva protested to them about the violence against his students, he, too, was arrested.”

