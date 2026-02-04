IDF Publishes Drone Footage Showing Hamas Using Ambulances to Transport Weapons

The IDF on Tuesday released drone footage it says shows armed members of Hamas using ambulances to transport weapons and fighters in northern Gaza, accusing the terrorist group of systematically exploiting civilian infrastructure during the current ceasefire.

According to the military, the footage was captured during what it described as “routine drone operations” in the Jabalia area, near the ceasefire line in the Gaza Strip. The IDF said the surveillance exposed Hamas operatives repeatedly using ambulances to move personnel and weapons from a hospital to a nearby school.

The clips released by the military show armed men gathered around an ambulance at two separate locations, with what Israeli officials say are weapons visible near the vehicle.

“This is further proof of the cynical exploitation carried out by Hamas on a regular basis,” the IDF said in a statement, accusing the group of violating international law by operating “under the cover of the civilian population for terrorist purposes.”

Israeli officials said the alleged activity reflects a broader pattern since the ceasefire took effect. The military said Hamas has continued to breach the agreement while working to rebuild its operational capacity.

“Since the beginning of the ceasefire, Hamas has violated the agreement and focused its efforts on restoring its military capabilities,” the IDF said.

The military also sought to preempt criticism over operations near sensitive civilian sites, including hospitals and schools, emphasizing that it considers such locations protected under international law.

“The IDF will continue to operate in accordance with international law with regard to medical facilities and educational institutions,” the statement said, adding that Hamas had deliberately embedded its infrastructure in those areas in a “blatant violation” of legal norms.

Hamas did not immediately respond to the allegations or comment on the footage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)