PSAK HALACHA: HaRav Zilberstein: Absolute Prohibition To Enter Mount Hermon Site

A dramatic halachic ruling issued this week by HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, has led a prominent chareidi seminary to cancel a planned trip to the Mount Hermon site.

The ruling was published in the weekly Torah publication Divrei Chemed, which features the teachings of Rav Zilberstein. In a particularly forceful response, Rav Zilberstein ruled that there is an absolute prohibition to enter the Mount Hermon site, since it operates publicly on Shabbos, even if visitors do not use the ski lift or snow attractions.

“It is painful to the heart that such a question is even being asked,” HaRav Zilberstein wrote. “How can one even consider going to a place that publicly in Michalel Shabbos and is Michalel Shem Shomayim?”

The Psak came after administrators from a well-known chareidi seminary approached HaRav Zilberstein with a question. The school was planning a two-day trip in northern Israel and wanted to surprise the students with a visit to Mount Hermon.

They noted that while the site operates on Shabbos, it is technically a public area, and wondered whether simply entering the site, without using any paid attractions, might be permissible.

HaRav Zilberstein rejected this argument entirely. He explained that without the site’s infrastructure, including roads, construction and maintenance, it would not be possible to access or enjoy the area in its current form.

Since the entire operation is maintained by an organization that is openly Michalel Shabbos, even benefiting from the site without using the attractions is forbidden.

He added that beyond the technical halachic issues, there is also a serious concern of chilul Hashem, when Torah-observant Jews are seen frequenting such a place.

Furthermore, HaRav Zilberstein pointed out that if it were clear that chareidim would not visit as long as the site operates on Shabbos, financial pressure might force the operators to close on Shabbos. Anyone who goes there, he said, is indirectly enabling continued Chilul Shabbos.

In especially emotional words, Rav Zilberstein concluded that it is painful that educators are even asking such questions. He compared the situation to a sign barring Jews in Nazi Germany, saying that just as no one would consider entering such a place, it is incomprehensible that people would question entering a site that openly desecrates Shabbos.

Following the ruling, the seminary immediately canceled its planned visit to Mount Hermon. The students will now be traveling to alternative destinations that align with the values of the Torah.

