Bill Signed Into Law By Trump To End Government Shutdown Includes $4 Billion For Israel

President Donald Trump signed a sweeping government funding package into law Tuesday that includes more than $4 billion in support for Israel, reinforcing the administration’s close alignment with the Jewish state as Congress moved quickly to end a brief federal shutdown.

Trump signed the measure less than three hours after it cleared the U.S. House of Representatives, following earlier approval by the United States Senate. The legislation funds the government through Sept. 30 and reflects weeks of negotiations over spending priorities and foreign policy commitments.

The Israel-related provisions were highlighted by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which praised the bill as a powerful signal of bipartisan backing.

“Congress sent a powerful message about the strength and vibrancy of the U.S.-Israel alliance,” AIPAC said in a statement. “This funding makes America safer, stronger and more prosperous, and ensures our democratic ally can defend itself from our shared enemies.”

At the core of the package is $3.8 billion tied to the long-standing U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding. That includes $3.3 billion in security assistance and $500 million for missile defense systems such as Iron Dome and Arrow, programs that have become central to Israel’s ability to counter rocket and missile attacks.

Beyond traditional military aid, the legislation expands funding for a range of joint U.S.-Israel initiatives. It provides increased support for emerging technology cooperation, counter-drone and directed energy research, anti-tunnel defense programs, and collaborative development projects. The bill also allocates funding for the Nita Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, which supports economic cooperation and peace-building efforts between Israelis and Palestinians, as well as smaller sums for international development cooperation.

Several of these programs received substantial funding increases, reflecting congressional interest in strengthening technological and security collaboration with Israel amid growing regional threats and rapid advances in military technology.

The measure also includes provisions barring U.S. funding for a number of international bodies that have clashed with Israel in recent years. Those restrictions apply to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice, and the U.N. Human Rights Council’s commission of inquiry into Israel.

Many Democrats supported the measure as part of the broader effort to keep the government running, even as some progressive lawmakers continue to question U.S. policy toward Israel and call for stronger conditions on military assistance.

