Levin: “Supreme Court Judges Creating Unprecedented Constitutional Crisis; Enough Is Enough!”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin launched a fierce attack on the Supreme Court on Wednesday, accusing it of exceeding its authority and calling on the government to rally behind Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the face of its unauthorized interference in government decisions.

Levin’s statement followed the Court’s decision to issue a conditional order instructing Netanyahu to explain why he hasn’t dismissed National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

“The arsonists in the Supreme Court have long been behaving as if they were the government, the Knesset, and now they even think they can replace the people,” Levin said. “Without even the slightest authority in law and in complete contradiction to the most basic principles of any democracy, they are creating an unprecedented constitutional crisis with their own hands.”

Levin continued, “The entire government must stand behind the prime minister and say, ‘Enough is enough. The power to dismiss ministers belongs to the prime minister, and to him alone.”

Levin’s remarks came amid a wave of sharp reactions from ministers and coalition members condemning the Supreme Court’s order. Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs issued an unusual warning, declaring that the government will not comply with a ruling ordering Netanyahu to fire Ben-Gvir.

Speaking at a conference in Eilat, Fuchs said, “There will come a point, just as in the IDF there is something called a ‘blatantly illegal order’—if the Supreme Court issues a ruling obligating the prime minister to fire a minister against whom there is no investigation nor indictment, that ruling itself will be a blatantly illegal order.”

Fuchs continued. “The Court issued a conditional order instructing the prime minister to justify why he hasn’t dismissed a serving minister elected by hundreds of thousands of voters. There is no criminal investigation against the minister. In my opinion, the Supreme Court will not cross such a red line.”

Earlier, Ben Gvir responded to the Court’s decision, saying, “The Supreme Court doesn’t only want to fire me—it wants to fire the people. It wants to fire millions of voters and deny them their right to vote. That will not happen. They have no authority. There will be no coup.”

