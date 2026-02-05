Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Australia Indicts Teen Over Death Threats Against President Herzog

President Isaac Herzog holds a terror manual found by IDF soldiers on the bodies of Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israel on October 7th. The manual provides instructions on how to murder, abduct and torture Israelis. (CNN screenshot)

Australian police have charged an Australian teenager for allegedly making online death threats against President Isaac Herzog ahead of his visit to Australia.

Herzog is scheduled to arrive in Australia on Sunday for a five-day visit after receiving an invitation from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the wake of the Bondi Beach massacre.

The Australian Federal Police said that the defendant, 19, was charged over alleged threats made last month on a social media platform “towards a foreign head of state and internationally protected person.” The offense carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The police statement did not identify the target of the threats, but it was widely reported in Australian media outlets that the threats were directed at Herzog.

The teen also made threats against US President Donald Trump, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Pro-Palestine groups in Australia, who are infuriated over Herzog’s visit, are planning to hold protests across the country during his stay.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BACK ON: Iran Says Nuclear Negotiations With U.S. Set for Friday in Oman

🚨 WATCH IT: Trump Says “Khamenei Should Be Very Worried”; Claims He Has “Backs” Of Iranian Protestors

Blow to Attorney General: Dramatic Supreme Court Ruling Overturns Justice Amit’s Decision

Dati Leumi Rabbanim: “IDF Is Violating Orders; Bnei Yeshivos Will Boycott Armored Corps”

Indictments Filed Against 12 Suspects For Allegedly Smuggling Goods Into Gaza

Supreme Court Orders Netanyahu: Explain Why You Haven’t Fired Ben Gvir

Ben Gvir Halts Use Of Skunk Spray: “I Won’t Allow Selective Enforcement Against Chareidim”

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Harav Elyakim Schlesinger Zt”l, M’Ziknei Roshei Yeshiva, Niftar At 104

14th Fatality: Unvaccinated Baby Dies In Jerusalem After Contracting Measles

Severe Ceasefire Violation: IDF Reservist Seriously Wounded By Terrorist Gunfire