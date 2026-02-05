Australia Indicts Teen Over Death Threats Against President Herzog

Australian police have charged an Australian teenager for allegedly making online death threats against President Isaac Herzog ahead of his visit to Australia.

Herzog is scheduled to arrive in Australia on Sunday for a five-day visit after receiving an invitation from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the wake of the Bondi Beach massacre.

The Australian Federal Police said that the defendant, 19, was charged over alleged threats made last month on a social media platform “towards a foreign head of state and internationally protected person.” The offense carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The police statement did not identify the target of the threats, but it was widely reported in Australian media outlets that the threats were directed at Herzog.

The teen also made threats against US President Donald Trump, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Pro-Palestine groups in Australia, who are infuriated over Herzog’s visit, are planning to hold protests across the country during his stay.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)