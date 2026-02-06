Iran Rejects US Nuclear Demands; Israel Threatens To Unleash “Rising Lion On Steroids”

Iran has flatly rejected U.S. demands to halt uranium enrichment on its own soil, raising fears of renewed confrontation in the Middle East as high-level talks wrapped up Friday in Oman.

According to a regional diplomat briefed by Tehran and cited by Reuters, Iranian officials made clear during the Muscat talks that they would not abandon domestic enrichment — a longstanding red line — though they signaled limited openness to negotiating its “level and purity” or participating in a regional enrichment consortium.

The diplomat said U.S. negotiators “seemed to understand Iran’s stance” and showed some flexibility, suggesting the talks avoided a complete breakdown. But fundamental differences remain unresolved.

Behind the scenes, Israeli officials are warning that patience is wearing thin.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that a senior official cautioned Tehran against any attack on the Jewish state, saying such a move would trigger “Operation Rising Lion on steroids” — a reference to Israel’s June 2025 strikes that severely damaged Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure and crippled its air defenses.

Another Israeli official, speaking anonymously to Channel 12, cast doubt on the prospects for a breakthrough, saying the gaps between Washington and Tehran remain too wide to bridge in the near term.

The talks in Oman featured a rare in-person meeting between senior aides to President Donald Trump — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, according to Channel 12. The remainder of the negotiations were conducted indirectly, with Oman serving as mediator.

Iran, for its part, appeared determined to keep key elements of its program intact. The regional diplomat said Tehran’s missile capabilities were not discussed, signaling that Iran continues to treat its military arsenal as off-limits in negotiations.

As diplomacy strains under the weight of unresolved disputes, military preparations appear to be accelerating.

Channel 12 reported that Washington is expected to take additional steps this weekend to bolster its military presence in the region, strengthening its posture in case negotiations collapse and confrontation becomes unavoidable.

The moves reflect growing concern in U.S. and Israeli circles that the talks could fail — and that failure could reopen the path to military action.

With the next round of talks looming and regional forces quietly repositioning, the window for a diplomatic solution appears to be narrowing.

