Protests Erupt After Newlywed Avreich Is Arrested and Handed Over to Military Police

An avreich, Avraham Ben Dayan, who got married two months ago, was arrested by traffic police on Motzei Shabbos and transferred to the military police for “draft dodging.”

The avreich, a resident of Netivot who attended Maor HaTalmud Yeshiva as a bochur, had spent Shabbos on the moshav of Tifrach. As he left the moshav, he was stopped by traffic police, arrested, and then transferred to the regular police, who immediately handed him over to the military police.

Following his arrest, Chareidi protesters blocked Highway 241 at the entrance to the nearby city of Ofakim in both directions and staged a protest outside the local police station.

Police forces responded by firing stun grenades and arresting three protesters.

Shortly afterward, police reached an agreement with the protesters: the three detainees would be released—even though one of them was also considered a draft evader—in exchange for the crowd dispersing peacefully.

The avreich was imprisoned overnight in Prison 10 and is scheduled to appear on Sunday before a judge in a military court.

