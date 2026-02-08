Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Protests Erupt After Newlywed Avreich Is Arrested and Handed Over to Military Police

Protests in Ofakim.

An avreich, Avraham Ben Dayan, who got married two months ago, was arrested by traffic police on Motzei Shabbos and transferred to the military police for “draft dodging.”

The avreich, a resident of Netivot who attended Maor HaTalmud Yeshiva as a bochur, had spent Shabbos on the moshav of Tifrach. As he left the moshav, he was stopped by traffic police, arrested, and then transferred to the regular police, who immediately handed him over to the military police.

Following his arrest, Chareidi protesters blocked Highway 241 at the entrance to the nearby city of Ofakim in both directions and staged a protest outside the local police station.

Police forces responded by firing stun grenades and arresting three protesters.

Shortly afterward, police reached an agreement with the protesters: the three detainees would be released—even though one of them was also considered a draft evader—in exchange for the crowd dispersing peacefully.

 

The avreich was imprisoned overnight in Prison 10 and is scheduled to appear on Sunday before a judge in a military court.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“Hold Back the Forces”: Newly Revealed Documents Show How Badly Israeli Intel Botched The Oct. 7 Attack

US Treasury Sec. Bessent On Iran: “The Rats Are Leaving The Ship… They Know The End May Be Near”

U.S. Senate Launches Probe Into NYC Mayor Mamdani After Scrapping Antisemitism Definition

Shin Bet Issues Alarming Warning: Israelis Are Proactively Contacting Iranian Agents

“We Should Have Acted”: Netanyahu Says He Wanted To Reconquer Gaza Before Oct. 7 But Was Blocked By Intel Chiefs

Two Israelis From Yerushalayim Face Serious National Security Charges in Alleged Iran Spying Plot

TRAGEDY: R’ Amram Mizrachi Z”L Niftar In Apartment Building Fire In Boro Park

Mamdani Defends Snowstorm Response As NYC Council Prepares Hearings Into 17 Deaths

“Free Palestine” Suspect Who Murdered Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Hit With New Terrorism Counts, Faces Possible Execution

ON THE TERRORIST TEAM: Watchdog Sounds The Alarm On Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Extremist Ties