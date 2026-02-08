Top Israeli Officials Warn: Iranian Missiles Pose A Direct Threat To European Cities

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar met Sunday morning at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem with Paraguay’s Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano.

The two discussed President Trump’s Gaza plan and other regional issues and later held a press conference.

In his remarks, Saar first spoke about Trump’s plan for Gaza, stressing that Hamas and Gaza must first be demilitarized. He then addressed Iran, praising the decision by Paraguayan President Santiago Peña to label Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, noting that the European Union and Ukraine had recently taken similar steps.

Sa’ar continued, “The Iranian regime murders its own people, destabilizes the Middle East, and spreads terror to other continents, including Latin America. The attempt by the most extreme regime in the world to obtain the most dangerous weapon in the world—a nuclear weapon—is a clear danger to peace in the region and in the world.

Saar then warned that Iranian ballistic missiles threaten Europe as well. “The huge amount of long-range ballistic missiles that the Iranian regime seeks to produce on a massive scale endangers Israel—but not only Israel. The Iranian regime already used missiles against other countries in the Middle East. European states are also within the missiles’ range.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Yuval Steinitz, chairman of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel’s former energy and intelligence minister, also warned on Motzei Shabbos that Tehran’s “suicidal impulses” and missile ambitions could soon threaten not only Israel but European capitals as well.

Speaking in an interview with Channel 12, Steinitz said the Iranian regime is trapped between two conflicting drives: a desperate attempt to “buy time” and avoid internal collapse and a darker urge toward self-destruction. “I’m deeply concerned about what can only be called suicidal moves by the Iranians,” he said. “Some in the regime believe it’s better to fall in a war against the United States than to collapse from within.”

Steinitz cautioned that if an all-out war breaks out, Iranian retaliation may extend well beyond Israel’s borders. “Some Iranian missiles could reach Europe,” he warned, adding that Tehran may seek revenge on “US allies or even NATO itself.”

Recalling that he had previously warned about a potential surprise attack by Hamas—warnings that were dismissed at the time—Steinitz urged Israel not to repeat past mistakes in its approach to Iran. Any deal, he said, must include strict conditions.

“No agreement should bind Israel’s hands unless it includes not only the nuclear and missile issues but also a formal Iranian recognition of Israel’s right to exist,” he declared. “As long as the Iranian leadership continues to call for Israel’s destruction, nothing can limit Israel’s right—and duty—to act.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)