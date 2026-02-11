Chareidi MKs Capitulated But Legal Advisor Demands New Sanctions On Lomdei Torah

The legal advisor to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Miri Frenkel Shor, is now demanding even harsher sanctions against Lomdei Torah—even after the Chareidi MKs raised the possibility of accepting her previous demands.

Chareidi MKs have long accused Frenkel Shor of doing everything she can to thwart the advancement of a viable Chareidi draft law, refusing to compromise on any issues and actively raising more and more demands.

She previously demanded that Chareidi MKs agree to higher recruitment quotas along with sanctions on Bnei Torah even after a law is passed—that will be lifted only after a year if recruitment targets are met. The Chareidi MKs initially refused this demand, but according to a Kikar H’Shabbat report, they recently raised the possibility of accepting the demands out of a lack of options. But Frenkel Shor is now demanding even more sanctions against Lomdei Torah.

“She asked to add another series of sanctions that would apply to Lomdei Torah even if the recruitment targets are met,” a senior Degel official said. “She’s also insisting on imposing sanctions against Lomdei Torah that are now designated as deserters even after a law has been passed.”

“We’re in the worst situation so far. There isn’t much time—we’ll have to make decisions, probably before the end of the week. The Gedolei Yisrael will make the decisions, not us.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)