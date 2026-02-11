Advertise
After Truce Violation: IDF Kills Hamas Sniper Who Killed 7 IDF Soldiers, Including 4 From Netzach Yehuda

מאיר, משה, נועם, בנימין ומשה הי"ד

In response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement on Monday evening, the IDF eliminated Hamas sniper Ahmad Hassan, who took part in numerous terror ambushes against IDF forces in the northern Gaza Strip and was responsible for the deaths of at least seven IDF soldiers during the war, including four Chareidi soldiers from Netzach Yehudah.

Among numerous attacks, Hassan directed a bombing attack on July 7, 2025, in which five IDF soldiers were killed—Sgt. First Class (res.) Binyamin Asulin H’yd, Staff Sgt. Noam Aharon Musgadian, H’yd, Staff Sgt. Meir Shimon Amar, H’yd, Staff Sgt. Moshe Nissim Frech, H’yd, and Staff Sgt. Moshe Shmuel Noll, H’yd. Two additional soldiers were seriously injured in the attack.

He was also involved in a terror ambush on April 19, 2025, which killed Warrant Officer G’haleb Sliman Alnasasra and wounded five soldiers, as well as a sniper attack on April 24, 2025, which killed Master Sgt. (res.) Asaf Cafri, H’yd, and seriously injured three soldiers.

The IDF said that Hassan served as the commander of Hamas’s Beit Hanoun sniper unit and has been acting in recent days to advance additional terror attacks against IDF forces.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

