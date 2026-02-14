U.S Is Preparing for Weeks-Long Operation Against Iran

The U.S. military is preparing for the possibility of a potential weeks-long campaign against Iran should President Donald Trump authorize an attack, according to two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the planning.

Such an operation could escalate into a far more serious confrontation than previous flare-ups between Washington and Tehran.

The revelation comes as diplomatic efforts continue. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to meet Iranian representatives in Geneva on Tuesday, with Omani officials mediating. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that while Trump prefers a negotiated outcome, “that’s very hard to do.”

At the same time, the United States has significantly reinforced its military presence in the region. On Friday, officials confirmed that the Pentagon is deploying an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East, along with thousands of troops, fighter jets, guided-missile destroyers and other assets capable of both offensive and defensive operations.

Speaking to U.S. troops in North Carolina, Trump openly suggested regime change in Iran “seems like that would be the best thing that could happen,” though he declined to name a preferred successor. “For 47 years, they’ve been talking and talking and talking,” he said, referring to Iran’s leadership.

While Trump has long expressed reluctance to commit U.S. ground forces — saying last year that “the last thing you want to do is ground forces” — the military buildup indicates preparation for large-scale air and naval strikes. In Venezuela last month, Trump demonstrated a willingness to rely on special operations forces, overseeing a raid that removed President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Asked about preparations for sustained operations against Iran, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said, “President Trump has all options on the table.” She added that while he considers multiple viewpoints, his final decisions are guided by national security interests. The Pentagon declined to comment.

The United States previously deployed two aircraft carriers to the region last year during strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. However, June’s “Midnight Hammer” operation was a limited, one-off strike in which U.S. stealth bombers flew from the United States to target Iranian nuclear sites. Iran responded with a restrained retaliatory strike against a U.S. base in Qatar.

This time, officials say, planning is broader and more complex. A sustained campaign could expand beyond nuclear targets to include Iranian state and security infrastructure. Specific operational details were not disclosed.

Military analysts warn that the risks are considerably higher. Iran possesses a substantial missile arsenal, and any extended exchange of strikes could quickly escalate into a wider regional conflict. U.S. officials expect Iranian retaliation in the event of an attack, potentially leading to a prolonged cycle of strikes and counterstrikes.

Neither the White House nor the Pentagon addressed questions about the potential for regional escalation.

Trump has repeatedly threatened military action over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, ballistic missile program and internal repression. On Thursday, he said that absent a diplomatic breakthrough, the alternative would be “very traumatic.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned it would target U.S. military bases across the region if Iranian territory is struck. The US maintains bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)