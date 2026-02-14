Newlywed Avreich Is Released From Military Prison

Avraham Ben Dayan, the avreich who was arrested by military police two months after his chasunah, was released on Friday morning—several days earlier than scheduled.

His arrest sparked an uproar in the Chareidi community after the IDF prevented him from putting on tefillin on his first day in custody.

Immediately after his release, Avraham and his father visited the home of HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau in Bnei Brak to receive a bracha.

Upon his entry, HaRav Landau said, “ברוך מתיר אסורים.” The Rosh Yeshiva then warmly blessed him, spoke with him for long minutes, and offered encouragement to him and his family.

Avraham’s father said that thanks to the Rosh Yeshiva’s bracha that Avraham would be released by Shabbos, it was like “and they rushed him from the pit,” and he was suddenly freed that morning.

Avraham, a 23-year-old resident of Netivot, was arrested on Motzei Shabbos near the moshav of Tifrach and sentenced to 10 days in a military prison.

However, following vigorous efforts by Attorney Shlomo Hadad on behalf of the Notnim Gav organization, he was released several days earlier.

